Robins Air Force Base to teach children how to garden, make memories

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — April is Month of the Military Child. On Thursday, Robins Air Force Base dedicated a part of its H.O.P.E garden to children of base families. They hope to plant some seeds and memories for kids in the Robins community.

H.O.P.E. stands for "Help is available; Opportunities exist; People care; Expect something good to happen."

Thursday's opening ceremony included food, games, and more. Rebel Rodgers, 6, says she had a great time.

"I just like the garden because there's a lot of flowers and there's so many parts, and there's like a carnival," said Rebel.

The garden is open to all children whose families have base access. Volunteer master gardener Donna Hunt says kids can learn gardening skills, meet new friends, and stay healthy.

"Being out in nature, especially after COVID, they need to be outside, they can learn, they can have fun, and there are studies showing that just being outside, lowers depression and makes you happy," said Hunt.

Hunt was a military brat -- she says this is why she's passionate about this program.

"I think I went to 10 schools in less than 10 years, so bouncing around, and it's just a little bit harder to grow those roots and community and that's what we're trying to bring the military child," she said.

Hunt says they plan to host monthly events.8-year-old Andrew Coughlin says he looks forward to coming back.

"I really like all the beautiful colors of the flowers. I really like that," said Andrew.

The UGA Extension Service and Salvation Army are community partners for the garden.