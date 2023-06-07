Robins Air Force Base welcomes Colonel Deedrick Reese as new commander

Colonel Deedrick Reese will replace Colonel Lindsay Droz as the the commander of the 78th Air Base Wing.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base welcomed a new commander Thursday morning. He'll oversee the logistics, medical, civil engineering, security, and mission support for the 78th air base wing.

The change of command ceremony brought out local leaders like Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Mayor John Harley, plus state leaders like State Representative Bethany Ballard, and Representative Shaw Blackmon.

Friends and families gathered at The Museum of Aviation to say goodbye to Colonel Lindsay Droz and hello to Colonel Deedrick Reese.

"The wing couldn't have asked for a better leader and I'm really excited to see where you take them," Colonel Droz said to Reese.

With more than 20 years in military experience Reese recently left Florida where he served as Commander for a Special Operations Maintenance Group at Hurlburt Field.

Now in Warner Robins, he commands 17 staff agencies, and several support squadrons all while managing a budget of about $170 million and helping to innovate the force.

"What Deedrick has learned as a special operations command commander will be truly beneficial as we push our airmen out and deploy them in different ways," Lieutenant General Stacey Hawkins said.

Lt. General Hawkins shared that Reese's philosophy of "people first, people always" will be essential. Plus, Reese says he already feels at home.

"Everyday in Middle Georgia is Armed Forces appreciation day, so thank you for that Middle Georgia," Reese said.

He says he's dedicated to ensuring the well-being and security of more than 23,000 base airmen and their families.

"I'm committed to ensuring your organized, trained and equipped to support and execute this unique mission to which we are responsible," he said.

Reese says he will also help each airman serve at their maximum potential.

"I will keep you focused on why we are here, why we wear this uniform and why our mission will not fail," Reese said.

Colonel Lindsay Droz served at Robins for two years. She will now serve at Wright-Patterson base in Ohio.