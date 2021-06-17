Watch Live | Leaders at Robins AFB deliver 2021 State of the Base address

Robins leaders will speak at the Museum of Aviation at 11:30 a.m.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Leaders at Robins AFB will update the public on their priorities, progress, and partnership opportunities Thursday morning.

During the annual State of the Base event, community members will hear about base updates from the 78th Air Base Wing and major mission partners at 11:30 a.m. in the Museum of Aviation's Century of Flight.

The Robins Regional Chamber is hosting the event. The organization says it's a way to give the community access to senior leads on the base and hear directly from them.