ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Friday afternoon, members of the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron celebrated their newest achievement.

After working on it for over a year, the team cut ribbon as they launched their new Flexible Communications Package.

The system can provide phone and internet service, in addition to access to the Air Force's network, to over 1,000 people from any location.

"It's fantastic," says FCP transition lead Adam Frew. "Seeing a year's worth of hard work come and culminate in this ceremony... it's inspiring and I'm so glad the team could be here to watch it."

Last summer, the squadron began with a large communications package that took up nine aircraft pallets of space.

The team worked hard to simplify the system down to half that size so that it can easily deploy anywhere in the world.

"The team came together in what can only described as a huge feat of innovation and teamwork," says Frew.

The squadron's newest FCP is half the size of previous systems and requires fewer people to operate.

With their new system, airmen can more easily do their jobs in areas hit by natural disasters and in remote contingency operations.

RELATED: Pilots to leave 'Hearts of Hope' above Central Georgia hospitals this Saturday

RELATED: Warner Robins veteran creates patches for health-care workers fighting coronavirus

RELATED: Warner Robins sees record high unemployment rate in April

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.