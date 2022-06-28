New command leadership arrives at Robins Air Force Base

Brigadier General Jon A. Eberlan says he is honored to serve in this position and he wants to lead with a humble spirit.

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex has a new commander.

Base and city leaders came together at the Museum of Aviation at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Change of Command ceremony.

The complex is celebrating its 80th year while welcoming a new commander, Brigadier General Jon A. Eberlan.

Eberlan is taking over for Brigadier General Jennifer Hammerstedt. Gen. Hammerstedt has been commander for the last two years.

"My goal is to serve our people," Gen. Eberlan says, "And give them all the tools, and leadership, and everything they need to be successful each and every day."

Eberlan enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 and previously worked at the Pentagon.