ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base leaders faced the public on Tuesday at the annual state of the base event.

Last August, the base unveiled an ambitious plan to hire 1,200 new employees in 12 months. On Tuesday, leaders gave an inside look at how well that program is working

Base leaders like General John Kubinec and Colonel Lyle Drew addressed the crowd of federal, state, and local and local officials, and briefed them on a number of topics. Similar to last year, the focus was on hiring. Kubinec told the crowd when he unveiled the 1,200 in 12 plan, some folks said it couldn’t be done, but now they’re in a very different place.

"By way of an update for numbers as we’re going on our goal of 1200 people, we so far have onboarded 886 new employees since we kicked off this new campaign," he said.

"More are in the works, so we’ve already identified those folks we’re just waiting to onboard them. That will bring us to a little over 1,100, and then we’re going to finish that out by the end of May and we’ll hit our 1,200 mark."

Kubinec explained that the 276 more he was talking about have officially been hired.