Robins Air Force Base key in making Warner Robins a true 'International City'

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base plays a significant role in bringing people from all over the world to the International City.

13WMAZ spoke with two women who came for the Base but stayed for the community.

Someone from Spain, Germany, and two Central Georgians came together to play the traditional Chinese game Mahjong -- a great example of the international diversity Warner Robins is known for.

"I met my husband in England. I was going to school over there to learn English, and I have been living in Georgia since 1974," says Maria Manning.

"I met my husband in Berlin. I'm from Berlin, Germany. I met him there at the officers club. We moved to Warner Robins in 2001," Sabine Murray said.

Both Manning and Murray came to Warner Robins when their husbands worked at Robins Air Force Base. They noticed a lot of differences from their home countries.

"The humidity and everything is so big," Manning listed, but they both felt welcomed in their new home.

"Lovely community with friendly people. Waving to your neighbors -- that's not something they do in Berlin," said Murray.

They also very quickly learned they were not alone. It really is the International City.

Manning stated, "I met a lot of people from all over the world -- from Spain, France, Italy, Iran -- it was very, very interesting."

"People don't ask you, 'Where are you from?' I've never been asked that in Warner Robins because here, there are people from all over the place. Who cares if someone else comes in?" Murray said.

When their husbands retired from Robins, while they still loved visiting Spain and Germany, they decided, "This is home now."

"This is where my daughter was raised," said Manning.

Murray even put down her roots.