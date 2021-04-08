Robins Air Force Base, regional commission asking for community's help to plan the base's future

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Commission is working with Robins Air Force Base and 21st Century Partnership to draw up a sustainability plan to ensure the future of Robins Air Force Base.
They want input from Central Georgians like Jim Taylor.
“‘Is it gonna be new jobs? It's gonna be better paying jobs? What's it gonna do for housing? Are we gonna get some loft apartments for some of our younger
engineers and coders?’” said Taylor.
Laura Mathis with the regional commission says they want guidelines for development and growth near Robins. One issue is how to limit encroachment near the base.
“That identifies issues and opportunities that they can address in the years to come around land use, infrastructure economic and community development, security, transportation,” said Mathis.
Dan Rhoades with 21st Century Partnership says they'll be looking at noise studies, the crash zone and further expanding missions at Robins. He says they did a similar study back in 2004 -- but this one is much more extensive.
“We're gonna be making sure that the airspace is clear to support the missions that we have in the future, they're going to be looking at broadband capabilities,” said Rhoades.
Rhoades says the community's voice is crucial.
Taylor encourages everyone to come out.
“When you fail to plan, you plan to fail -- that's just built into the whole formula, so to have a plan and to have something that you get a lot of input from a lot of different people from the entire community, then it gives you a more comprehensive plan,” said Taylor.
He says growth is important.
“There's some changes that are going about that I think are very very exciting as far as we move forward,” said Taylor.
The meeting is Thursday, August 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Georgia VECTR Center, rooms 144-145, 1001 S. Armed Forces Boulevard.
For more information on the plan, visit here.