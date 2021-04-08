Robins Air Force Base, regional commission asking for community's help to plan the base's future

They want input from Central Georgians like Jim Taylor.



“‘Is it gonna be new jobs? It's gonna be better paying jobs? What's it gonna do for housing? Are we gonna get some loft apartments for some of our younger

engineers and coders?’” said Taylor.



Laura Mathis with the regional commission says they want guidelines for development and growth near Robins. One issue is how to limit encroachment near the base.



“That identifies issues and opportunities that they can address in the years to come around land use, infrastructure economic and community development, security, transportation,” said Mathis.



Dan Rhoades with 21st Century Partnership says they'll be looking at noise studies, the crash zone and further expanding missions at Robins. He says they did a similar study back in 2004 -- but this one is much more extensive.



“We're gonna be making sure that the airspace is clear to support the missions that we have in the future, they're going to be looking at broadband capabilities,” said Rhoades.



Rhoades says the community's voice is crucial.