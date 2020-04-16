ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Robins Air Force Base reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and two newly recovered workers.

This brings their total number of confirmed cases up to 26, with 18 recovered workers.

The base posts updates daily to their Facebook page. Here's a timeline of when each case was reported.

March 13: The base adjusted their gate procedure to limit contact between guards and motorists.

March 21: The base reported a Team Robins civilian was their first confirmed case of COVID-19. The base also declared a public health emergency.

March 23: The base reported their second confirmed case. These cases live in Houston and Henry counties. The next day, Col. Brian Moore gave an update on how the base is handling COVID-19 in a video posted to their Facebook page.

March 25: The base reported a third confirmed case and announced they are under Health Protection Condition: Charlie. The third case lived on the base itself, according to a Facebook post.

March 29: The base announced their fourth confirmed case. The base confirmed to WMAZ this person lives in Houston County.

April 1: The base announced their fifth confirmed case. The base said on Facebook this person lives in Monroe County.

April 2: The base reported two new cases on Facebook. These patients live in Houston County, the post said.

April 3: Two more cases were reported a day later. These patients live in Houston and Sumter counties, according to the base's Facebook page.

April 5: Three more cases were reported on the base's Facebook.

April 6 : Robins announced the death of a contractor and another new case.

April 7 : Three members cleared to return to the base, one new case

April 8: The base announced two more confirmed cases.

April 9 : The base announced one more case

April 10 : Two more cases were reported by the base. They also said eight additional members have recovered and returned back to work, bringing the total of those recovered and back at work up to eleven.

April 11: One new case announced

April 13: Two new cases, three newly recovered workers

April 14: Three new cases, two newly recovered workers

April 15: 1 new case, 2 newly recovered workers

