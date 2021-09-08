Robins Air Force Base reviewing order after new COVID-19 vaccination plan for military

According to Roland Leach with Robins Air Force Base, officials are reviewing the order but do not have a timetable or plan for getting base employees vaccinated.

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Members of the U.S. military would be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Sept. 15, under a plan announced by the Pentagon on Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden.

That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Robins Air Force Base has about 14,000 military and about 9,000 civilian employees.

The order covers only active-duty military.

Leach says currently, they encourage masks and social distancing, but no one is required to get the vaccine.