MACON, Ga. — The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show is expected to bring in thousands of people and millions of dollars. Sabrina Burse went to Warner Robins to find out what kind of impact the air show will have on the central Georgia economy.

Donna Rice and her husband Rick traveled from Cobb County to attend the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show.

They made a stop at the welcome center in Warner Robins.

"I'm an Air Force brat and my dad was an Air Force fighter pilot, so it's embedded in me," said Donna.

They've attended the show for years and say it's an experience they wanted to share.

"We have some friends, some church friends, who are coming down here with us. They've never been to an air show before, so we are kinda showing them the ropes and stuff," said Rick.

Marsha Buzzell with the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau says the last air show attracted about 200,000 people and brought in $24.9 million to the economy.

"People are coming in from all over, contiguous states. They are coming through Georgia," said Buzzell.

She says people have called the welcome centers asking about what resources they can take advantage of during their stay in town.

"We've had phone calls from people wanting to stay in the hotels, what kind of restaurants, where can they get the best cheesecake, where can the get the best pecan pie," said Buzzell.

Buzzell says the center is selling some memorabilia inspired by the air show.

"It's a special community. We are so excited that the time is here," said Buzzell.

The welcome center is usually open Monday through Friday, but they are open Saturday for the air show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

