WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Thunder Over Georgia is finally here! The ceremonies kicked off Saturday with high flying acts taking off at 10 a.m.

The Robins Air Force Base gates opened at 9 a.m., but people were filling up the parking lots at Anchor Glass and the old Boeing facility as early as 8:30 a.m.

The Hulsey family parked in the Anchor Glass lot off Booth Road at 9:30 a.m.

Here's how long it took them to get inside.

The wait for security was 20 minutes. They checked bags and scanned everyone with metal detectors.

Next stop was the line for the bus. That wait took about 10 minutes.

The Hulsey's stepped onto the bus and almost 25 minutes passed before planes started flying overhead.

Melissa Hulsey said she thought the family would be waiting a lot longer.

"I think they did a really awesome job considering the amount of people that were flowing through the lines," she said.

It's her husband's first time at the air show. He said he is impressed at how quickly they got inside.

"It started out a little hectic, but they got it under control, and it went pretty smoothly I think," Melissa's husband, Sheldon, said.

Melissa and her daughter, Heather, agree on one thing -- it was very hot outside.

Sheldon says he is excited to see the look on his daughter's face as she watches the planes.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday and ceremonies kick off again at 10 a.m.

