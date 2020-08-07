The new space is approximately 3,300 square feet.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new Veterans Administration clinic space opened Tuesday in Warner Robins.

The clinical 78th Medical Group base hospital will allow the Dublin VA to provide veterans with primary care and mental health services for an additional 2,200 veterans who live and work in the Robins Air Force Base area.

The goal is to better serve veterans by providing access to services in a region that has a heavy active and retired military population.

"I love when we have a clinic in a military base because it gives a chance for those active duty veterans to be sitting next to a veteran in a waiting area and ask them about their service, ask them about whether the VA is going to be there for them when they're veterans and no longer active duty." said David Whitmer, Medical Center director of the Carl Vinson VA.

This clinic space will bridge the gap until a new 40,000 square foot clinic comes in approximately three years for the Warner Robins and Perry area.

