ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Brig. Gen. John Kubinec took to Facebook Wednesday to outline steps they're taking to protect the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex against COVID-19.

A virtual Commander's Call was held at 11 a.m. where Kubinec addressed several questions and concerns workers may have about COVID-19.

Kubinec said they've already put high-risk workers, like seniors and those with underlying health conditions, on leave to protect them against the virus.

Even so, he explained many people are still at work, because of essential duties they fulfill and products they make.

“We need to be prepared and ready, and we need to be on our posts now during this crisis more than ever,” he said.

To protect those still at work, Kubinec said they've changed shift times and staggered breaks. They've also increased cleaning around the complex.

He understands there are some tasks where social distancing isn't possible, and he said he wants to provide people with the proper supplies and personal protective equipment like masks.

“Talk to your supervisor, we will have them for you,” he said.

When there is a positive case, Kubinec said they immediately clear the work area and call in a specialized cleaning crew.

They're also reaching out to workers who've had close contact with the person and asking them to quarantine.

Kubinec said he can't speak for areas outside of the Air Logistics Complex, but reassured that if you are impacted – you will know.

While they haven't completely hashed out future plans, Kubinec said they're working on when high-risk workers can come back to work and getting more PPE.

"The best answers come from you," he said.

MORE ROBINS COVERAGE

Robins Air Force Base reports 3 new cases, 2 more recoveries

Robins Air Force Base reports 3 more COVID-19 recoveries, 2 more confirmed cases

Robins Air Force Base confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus

Robins AFB reports two more COVID-19 cases, 8 additional recoveries

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.