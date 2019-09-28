WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The two-day Thunder Over Georgia Air Show takes flight Saturday morning.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and performers will fly into the sky starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

Folks can bring their lawn chairs and set up to watch performers in flight at Robins Air Force Base.

If you can't make it out to to the show, you can watch formations, barrel rolls, and other aerobatics from day one on our live stream.

