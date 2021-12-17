Robins Air Force Base's 'Holiday Gate Blitz' shows support to servicemen and women

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — At Robins Air Force Base Friday, people in the community offered Team Robins a holiday salute.
They had a "Holiday Gate Blitz" where people held signs and cheered to recognize the hard work and dedication of all the servicemen and women.
They also had a "Honk for Hope" to encourage drivers to show their support.
Col. Rosalie Duarte says the gesture goes a long way in giving hope to those who serve.
"On more than one occasion, these gate blitzes have given us some feedback from the folks that have seen the people here that that was a great reminder as they left, that while maybe they are going to their families across the United States, but that they also have family here at Warner Robins that cares for them," Duarte said.
Robins Air Force Base leaders say their major focuses are connection and resilience, and aim to give hope.