Master Sergeant at Warner Robins Air Force Base earns Bronze Star

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Friday morning, a Robins Air Force Master Sergeant received a Bronze Star for his bravery during a terrorist attack two years ago.

Master Sergeant Mathue Snow of the 78th Security Forces Squadron earned the Bronze Star for his actions during a terrorist attack at Manda Bay, Kenya, in 2020.

The exemplary leadership, personal behavior, and devotion to duty displayed by Sergeant Snow in his responsible position reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force," Master Sergeant Levi Huff said.

On January 5th, 2020, 30 members of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab attacked a U.S. Air Base in Kenya.

"I got a phone call, the morning of. I wasn't expecting that. I was asleep, woke up, called him back, didn't answer. He called and that's when he said, we're being under attack," said Marlene Snow, Snow's wife.

CBS reported that one U.S. service member, and two American contractors were killed.

"Hopefully things are better there than they were when we were there," Snow said.

During the initial moments of the attack, Snow rushed to the Joint Defense Operations Center and sounded the giant voice system.

That quickly dispatched defenders to their positions.

He then led the response to the attack on the airfield.

"We have quick reaction checklist that's on paper, but there's really no time to pull out those checklists. You just have to respond and trust your gut," Snow said.

According to his medal citation, he and his team came under intense enemy fire.

Snow helped lead others to safety, "Protecting 367 joint personnel and securing $680 million in assets," Huff said.

"I will tell you that this declaration in the past may have been given a little more freely for those deployed. It is no longer that way. This is a combat declaration and we are honored to do this presentation today. He is a selfless individual. He put himself and his troops above himself to protect and defend," Colonel Lindsay Droz said.

"The airfield was able to return to mission capable status within two hours of the attack," Huff said.

For Snow, the Bronze Star honors him and his team.

"It could've been way worse down range than it was, but we formed together and we took care of what we needed to take care; and we did a great job. So, for those who weren't able to be recognized, I share this with them. We had high hopes to have everyone that was involved in some sort of fashion to get recognition throughout the process. The numbers kind of declined. It was hard for me to be a leader and not see those people the deserving recognition that they got. Like I said, I share this win with them. It was a team win. Honestly, we came together and we made it out all together as a team. So, I couldn't have done it without them," Snow said.

Snow's mother and step-dad came in from Florida to see the presentation.

So did his two children, both of them grateful he's back home.

Following the attack, Snow also led multiple convoys, which provided logistical resupply of vehicles, equipment and personnel to the installation.

Snow has been serving in the Air Force for 22 years.