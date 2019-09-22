WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This weekend some high-flying acts will soar into Warner Robins for the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show.

It's all happening Saturday and Sunday at Robins Air Force Base. Here's everything you need to know to prepare.

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show will take place September 28 and 29.

TIME: Gates will open at 9 a.m. and opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. both days

Robins Air Force Base PRICE: Free admission and parking at the designated locations below

PARKING

General Public

The general public will not be allowed to drive onto Robins Air Force Base.

Off-base parking will include:

Closed Boeing facility south of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport - 1821 Avondale Mill Road, Macon

Anchor Glass - 1044 Booth Road, Warner Robins

Buses will be taking people from those parking locations to the base from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry to general public parking will stop at 3 p.m.

On-Base Parking

If you have access to the base, you will be able to park in the North Base parking area.

Buses will be provided for the North Base parking at these locations:

First Street & Perry Street

Byron Street & Richard Ray Boulevard behind Buildings 210 and 220

Third Street & Perry Street behind Building 215

Byron Street & Third Street behind Building 300

Third Street & Milledgeville Street near Building 323

Warner Robins Street & Third Street near Building 350

Robins Parkway & Richard Ray Boulevard across from Building 321

On-Base Residents

Buses will be provided for on-base residents at the following locations:

Robins Conference Center - Warner Robins Street

North side of the Youth Center - Ninth Street

Base Housing Office - Warner Robins Street and Twelfth Street

All buses on and off base will be handicap accessible. For more information on parking, click here.

SAFETY

Security checks will be conducted at all off-base and on-base parking locations.

Allowed items:

Small handbags, purses

Diaper Bags (when accompanied by young children)

Strollers

Wheelchairs and electric carts for handicapped

Lawn/folding chairs

Small, hand-held umbrellas

Prohibited items:

Knives, box cutters, razors or any other sharp items

Firearms, blunt objects or any other object that can be considered a weapon

Coolers, backpacks, briefcases, large bags or packages

Alcoholic beverages

Drugs and drug paraphernalia

Glass containers

Pets (service animals allowed)

Bicycles, skateboards, and roller blades

Multi-purpose tools (i.e. Gerber/Leatherman)

Handheld laser pointers

Wagons (fold-able/collapsible wagons will be allowed, but searched)

Canopies and tents

Hover boards

Drones

Food items (Baby food and formula is allowed)

Large umbrellas such as beach or golf umbrellas

Robins suggests carpooling and bringing earplugs. They don't suggest parking on base and walking to the venue, because foot traffic north of Aero Club will be stopped and turned around.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be with an adult to get into the air show.

For more information about safety, click here.

PERFORMANCES

The Thunderbirds are this year's big attraction, and there will be plenty of other performances and planes to see like the F-22 Raptors and the Black Dagger Parachute Team.

As far as planes you'll get to see, an E-8 JSTARS, F-16 Aggressor, A-10, and German A400M are among them.

For a full list of featured performers and plane displays, click here.

