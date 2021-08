Traffic Alert: The lanes will be closed until further notice.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Russell Parkway Gate inbound lanes at Robins Airforce Base are closed.

According to the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, the lanes will stay closed until further notice for road repair.

During this time, the MLK Jr. Gate will be open for inbound traffic only.

Outbound lanes at Russell Parkway Gate will remain open.

