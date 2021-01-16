x
Robins Airforce Base sends airmen to 59th Presidential Inauguration in D.C.

They will "provide security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies."
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Georgia Air National Guard Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base left Saturday to go to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

According to a release from the base, 116th Air Control Wing Airmen will join National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to "provide security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through the presidential inauguration."

“We are proud to serve in our nation’s capital and will do so with a set of shared values, commitment and professionalism that make our organization exceptional,” Col. Amy Holbeck, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing said. “We have supported the past three presidential inaugurations and it is an honor to support this one as well.”

The 116th Air Control Wing is made up of more than 1,450 Airmen, according to the release.

They departed between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday.

