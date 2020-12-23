Robins airman receives phone call from Air Force Chief of Staff

General Charles Brown called Airman Christopher Chavez to invite him to commission as an officer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With so many hardworking employees at Robins Air Force Base, standing out takes a lot.

"Serving my community, my fellow Americans, it's just been a great, awesome responsibility for me," Senior Airman Christopher Chavez said.

His dedication to service over self earned him recognition not just in his unit or at Robins. Talk of his potential reached all the way to the desk of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

"He had nothing but praise telling me about all of my accomplishments and how excited he is for me to become a lieutenant. So I'm going to take that with pride and do the best at it," Chavez said.

General Charles Brown called Chavez personally to share the news he had been selected for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program. It allows leaders in the Air Force to directly select enlisted members like Chavez to commission as an officer.

It's something Chavez never thought possible three years ago.

"I couldn't afford to transfer from my associates degree to college for my bachelors degree, so I decided to enlist into the Air Force. Originally, I only planned on doing four years enlisted, but fell in love with everything the Air Force has to offer," he said.

Chavez currently works as an operations technician with JSTARS. Vice Commander of the 461st Colonel Michelle Carns hopes his success will show others what is possible.

"If you have a dream and you have a desire to do something great and be in the service of this country, you can do it in the United States Air Force and I think Airman Chavez embodies that," she said.