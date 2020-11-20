Group from Robins Air Force Base holding drive-thru toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

The American Society of Military Comptrollers chapter says they want to help families affected by the pandemic.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A group at Robins Air Force Base wants to spread a little extra cheer for families this Christmas.

The local chapter of the American Society of Military Comptrollers will give away toys to kids in a drive-thru event next month.

On Dec 12, chapter president April Crawley says families can drive up to the event and their members and volunteers will load up the toys for their children.

She says the Central Georgia community always supports the base and this is a way to say thank you and help families have a good Christmas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Christmas is not just about Santa Claus and the elves, but kids don't always understand that," she said. "This was really an opportunity for us to help those parents not have to have such hard conversations, adult conversations about finances and just give them a little sense of hope and joy."

Parents must register their children by December 7. They'll be asked to provide the child's name, age, and interests. Registration can be done online, by calling Crawley is (478) 213-5759, or by emailing asmc2020toydrive@gmail.com.

She says anyone interested in donating toys or volunteering at the event can also reach out by phone or email.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 12 at McCall's restaurant on Watson Boulevard.