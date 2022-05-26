Airman's Memorial Service honors former Team Robins members

The service honored individuals who died during active duty, and those who died after honorably retiring.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Families and comrades of Houston County gathered to pay their respects by honoring Robins veterans who served and later died, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in combat.

The annual Robins Airman's Memorial Service was held 9 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of Aviation.

Veterans were called one-by-one as they sounded the bell, and a wreath was placed in their honor.

Jennifer Jackson came out to honor her husband, Charles D. Jackson, and father, Fred Baker, who served at Robins. She says she is thankful for the legacy her husband left behind.

"It makes me feel honored to know I was married to a man like that," said Jackson. "I'm happy, but I'm sad too. You know life goes on and I'm making the best of it. He was a good man."