Robins Museum of Aviation's annual fundraiser aims to promote history, education in the community

The raffle's grand prize -- $20,000!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At the Museum of Aviation, they're working hard to preserve -- and show off -- historic aircraft.

The museum is always free for you to visit, but it's not necessarily "cost-free" to run.

That's part of reason the museum holds an annual fundraiser.

The 36th annual Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine is back this July.

Tickets are $100, which will get two people in the door with two drink tickets.

The grand prize if your name is drawn? $20,000!

Lacey Meador with the museum says the fundraiser means a lot to the mission and the community.

"Our mission is to continue to restore the historical pieces that are all around us -- the stories, to keep them alive -- but we also have our National STEM Academy here," said Meador. "Right now, we have summer camps going on. We are serving almost 400 children in our community right now, teaching them STEM --science, technology, engineering, math -- and that is our future generation, and so we're really taking those funds that we're going to raise with the auction and just pouring it back into our community."

It's all happening Saturday, July 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.