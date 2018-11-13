WATCH LIVE
ROBINS READY: Everything you need to know to land a job at the base
Author: WMAZ Staff
Published: 6:06 PM EST November 13, 2018
Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 19, 2018
CHAPTER 1
'1,200 in 12:' Robins AFB announces new job initiative
CHAPTER 2
How to make your application stand out
CHAPTER 3
Getting a job as an Electronics Mechanic
CHAPTER 4
How to get a job as an Electronics Technician
CHAPTER 5
How to land a job as an Aircraft Mechanic on the base
CHAPTER 6
How work as an Electrician on the base
CHAPTER 7
How to apply for open positions at the base online or in-person
Chapter 1

'1,200 in 12:' Robins AFB announces new job initiative

On Aug. 15, 2018, the Warner Robins Air Logistic Complex announced their new hiring initiative.

Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex says they want to hire 1,200 new workers in 12 months, or by the end of fiscal year 2019.

The Complex announced their '1,200 in 12' hiring initiative Wednesday morning.

"It was just over a year ago we stood at this very spot and many of you from our local delegation were here when we rolled out the first Global Hawk we did. In that year, we’ve now inducted our first J-Stars aircraft for PDM. We brought in our very first Marin Corps C-130. This has been the most consequential year for new workload growth in over a decade," said Brigadier General John Kubinec, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander.

7,200 personnel currently work for the Complex, providing maintenance and repair for several aircrafts and components, as well as the development of software.

The Complex says they need new workers because of an increase in workload.

"What makes this new work possible is the professionalism and patriotism of our world-class workforce. Without them and their commitment, there is no air power. As we continue to grow our workload, it requires us to grow our workforce," said Kubinec. "I believe that growth is only just the beginning."

Skills and specialists needed include engineers, electronics mechanics, sheet metal mechanics, painters, aircraft mechanics, information technology specialists and computer scientists.

Kubinec also thanked Sen. David Perdue and Congressman Austin Scott for their work on the Committee on Armed Services, which now allows the base to have direct hiring authority. This means that hiring for these jobs -- and future ones -- is expected to be much faster.

"I want to tell you how pleased I am to be back in my hometown today. We would not be here if not for the success of this base over the years, particularly in the last couple of years. Would you have believed we’d be sitting here talking about the Global Hawk today," asked Perdue. "I want to tell you the direct hire capability was not easy, but it’s going to bring more people here faster. 1,200 in 12 months is a big job, but it’s not just about the jobs, it’s about our national security...this President is committed to rebuilding our armed services."

Chapter 2

How to make your application stand out

Robins' Chief of Human Resources Management shares several tips for submitting your resume online or at a job fair.

With so many people interested in becoming part of “Team Robins,” Wood shared some insight on what makes a candidate stand out.

The first step, he says, is tailoring your resume to the job you are applying for. He says hiring managers prefer to see concise descriptions of your experience in bullet points.

“A two-page resume could be just as good as a 10-page resume. It’s about quality not quantity,” Wood said.

Once you’ve updated your resume, Wood says there are two ways to apply online: through USA Jobs or the Direct Hiring Authority.

Wood recommends submitting an application through both sites. He also notes that if you’ve submitted a resume in the past, the system will automatically purge it after six months.

If you'd rather apply in person, Wood says they are planning to host several more career fairs in Central Georgia and throughout the country. He says to show up with a copy of your resume and be prepared to answer questions from a panel. He says some highly qualified applicants could even be offered a job on the spot.

Wood says the pay for each position varies and is dependent on the applicant's experience and education. He says the pay follows the federal wage grade scale. He says most of the open positions range from a grade 5, which starts at $18.94 per hour, up to a grade 10, which starts at $24.04 per hour.

Wood says Robins is one of the best places to work at in Georgia. He says each person will be a 'productive member of the team.' Not only will you help your country, Wood says Robins' 'excellent' benefits package can help you.

Annual leave, sick leave and flexible schedules are just some of the benefits offered. Wood says they don't see anyone getting laid off soon, because their work load is constantly growing.

For those who do not get an instant job offer, Wood urges applicants to be patient. He says they've worked to streamline the application process, especially online, but it can still take up to a few weeks to review your resume.

Chapter 3

Getting a job as an Electronics Mechanic

To work as an Electronics Mechanic on the base, applicants will need to have previous work experience or technical school training in an electronics or mechanical field.

The gyroscope is a small device on a plane, but it plays a big role.

"It helps the pilot with the rate of turn of the plane.There are different gyroscopes that do different things," says Gene Hamrick.

Hamrick works as an Electronics Mechanic at the gyro shop on Robins Air Force Base.

He says the part provides pilots with measures of stability, but it also gives him some stable work.

"I'm living proof that the government does not discriminate by age. I started a whole new career at 74 years old," he said.

Previously, Hamrick worked as a calibration technician at the base. He says that experience helped him land the job in the gyro shop, though he knew almost nothing about a gyroscope at the time.

He did, however, have a solid foundation in electronics and mechanics.

"To me it's been quite easy to learn how to work on a gyroscope," Hamrick said. "We've gone through a very extensive training program over the last year, a lot of on the job training, a lot of classroom training, a lot of computer-based training."

Robins is looking to fill Electronics Mechanics positions, like Hamrick's, as part of its "1,200 in 12 months" hiring initiative.

Those positions can be in the gyro shop or working on a number of other parts.

Applicants for any of these positions will need a good foundation in electronic and mechanical work either through previous work experience or technical school.

Chief of Human Resources Management for the Air Logistics Complex Stacy Wood says the pay for many of the open positions falls within the levels 5 through 10 of the Federal Wage Grade scale. Applicants will be offered wages based on their experience and resume.

Chapter 4

How to get a job as an Electronics Technician

Rebecca Ludwick works as an Electronics Technician in the A-10 shop at Robins.

After leaving a career in law enforcement last year, Rebecca Ludwick says she still wanted to serve her community.

"I couldn't really do military as a single parent, so I decided to do the civilian side," Ludwick said.

Ludwick applied for a job at Robins Air Force Base and now works as an Electronics Technician on the heads-up displays for the A-10 aircraft.

She admits she didn't know much about the military or the A-10 plane before starting her job, but says she was able to learn quickly.

"Having prior electronics experience is helpful, but I know we've had several people who were former military and had experience doing logistics and stuff like that. We've had people who worked with car dealerships working on radios and things of that nature," Ludwick said.

Robins is looking to fill other Electronics Technician positions as part of its "1,200 in 12 Months" hiring campaign.

Preferred candidates should have training through a technical school program or some experience in electronics in areas like design, evaluation, testing or maintenance.

Ludwick says she hopes more women will pursue these jobs as well.

"It's kind of a man's field, and there is that kind of expectation that the men are going to be better at it and the women aren't, but that's absolutely not the truth," Ludwick said.

Base leaders say an applicant's experience and training will determine pay, which can range from $18.94 per hour to $24.04 per hour based on the federal wage grade system.

Chapter 5

How to land a job as an Aircraft Mechanic on the base

Aircraft Mechanics at Robins perform operation checks on flight controls as well as communications and navigation systems.

For Aircraft Mechanics at Robins Air Force Base like Matthew Myers, there is never a boring day on the job.

"We shake down the planes for the flight controls and a lot of the communications and navigation systems," Myers said.

Myers and his team have a long list of details to check before the C-5 planes can take to the skies.

"A good type of person for this job, you're going to have diversity between mechanically inclined and a little more technical when it comes to the systems and how they interact," he said.

For Myers, that knowledge came through his work and training while on active duty and during his time with the Air Force Reserves.

He says anyone wanting to apply for an Aircraft Mechanic position will need specialized experience, training through a technical school program, or an Airframe and Powerplant License.

Many schools with Aviation Maintenance Programs, like Central Georgia Technical College and Middle Georgia State University, also offer courses to earn that license.

Myers says there are also online options like Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

It requires more experience and training to land this job at Robins, but Myers says it's worth the extra work.

"When it all comes together, and you see the mission this aircraft provides worldwide, it's very rewarding," he said.

Pay for the job will depend on an applicant's qualifications, but is expected to range from $18.94 to $24.04 per hour.

Chapter 6

How work as an Electrician on the base

An electrician license is not required to apply for the job, but it is necessary to have adequate work experience as an electrician.

Industrial Electricians at Robins Air Force Base begin their days packing up their tools before heading out to their assignments.

Electrician Heath Gove says their assignments could lead them to several areas around the base.

"Anything from adding an outlet, to 600 or 700 amp services, we run conduit," Gove said. "Another shop in this building does a lot of repairs on equipment and machinery."

He says even their smallest projects can make a large impact on the base.

"They can't fly these planes if they can't fix them, and they can't fix them if we don't keep their buildings and machinery up and running."

He says that is why it is extremely important to have experienced electricians on the job. Gove says being a licensed electrician is not a requirement to apply for a job on base, but it is preferred.

"If you're going to be something, try to be the best at it," Gove said.

To become a licensed electrician in Georgia, the state requires at least four years of experience, training, or school and an application must be submitted to the Secretary of State's Office.

An applicant's experience will be a determining factor for their starting pay at Robins. Base leaders say that could range anywhere from $18.94 to $24.04 per hour.

Chapter 7

How to apply for open positions at the base online or in-person

You can either apply through their website, or in-person at a job fair.

Stacy Wood, Chief of Human Resources Management, says there are a few ways you can apply, including online and by attending one of several career fairs.

If you're interested in submitting your resume online, Wood says the best place to start is the Work at Robins webpage. He says the website will direct you to apply through the federal online site or with the Direct Hiring Authority. With either method, you'll be required to submit a current resume.

For applicants who prefer to apply in person, Wood says they are hosting several job fairs in Central Georgia as well as throughout the country. He says the dates and locations will be announced on their Facebook page.

