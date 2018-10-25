Earlier this year, Robins Air Force Base set out on a mission to fill 1,200 positions over the next 12 months. The open jobs include electricians, technicians, mechanics and many more.

Stacy Wood, Chief of Human Resources Management, says there are a few ways you can apply, including online and by attending one of several career fairs.

If you're interested in submitting your resume online, Wood says the best place to start is the Work at Robins webpage. He says the website will direct you to apply through the federal online site or with the Direct Hiring Authority. With either method, you'll be required to submit a current resume.

For applicants who prefer to apply in person, Wood says they are hosting several job fairs in Central Georgia as well as throughout the country. He says the dates and locations will be announced on their Facebook page.

To really make your application stand out, Wood shared several tips with 13WMAZ. You can find those here.

