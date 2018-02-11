After leaving a career in law enforcement last year, Rebecca Ludwick says she still wanted to serve her community.

"I couldn't really do military as a single parent, so I decided to do the civilian side," Ludwick said.

Ludwick applied for a job at Robins Air Force Base and now works as an Electronics Technician on the heads-up displays for the A-10 aircraft.

She admits she didn't know much about the military or the A-10 plane before starting her job, but says she was able to learn quickly.

"Having prior electronics experience is helpful, but I know we've had several people who were former military and had experience doing logistics and stuff like that. We've had people who worked with car dealerships working on radios and things of that nature," Ludwick said.

Robins is looking to fill other Electronics Technician positions as part of its "1,200 in 12 Months" hiring campaign.

Preferred candidates should have training through a technical school program or some experience in electronics in areas like design, evaluation, testing or maintenance.

Ludwick says she hopes more women will pursue these jobs as well.

"It's kind of a man's field, and there is that kind of expectation that the men are going to be better at it and the women aren't, but that's absolutely not the truth," Ludwick said.

Base leaders say an applicant's experience and training will determine pay, which can range from $18.94 per hour to $24.04 per hour based on the federal wage grade system.

