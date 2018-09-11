For Aircraft Mechanics at Robins Air Force Base like Matthew Myers, there is never a boring day on the job.

"We shake down the planes for the flight controls and a lot of the communications and navigation systems," Myers said.

Myers and his team have a long list of details to check before the C-5 planes can take to the skies.

"A good type of person for this job, you're going to have diversity between mechanically inclined and a little more technical when it comes to the systems and how they interact," he said.

For Myers, that knowledge came through his work and training while on active duty and during his time with the Air Force Reserves.

He says anyone wanting to apply for an Aircraft Mechanic position will need specialized experience, training through a technical school program, or an Airframe and Powerplant License.

Many schools with Aviation Maintenance Programs, like Central Georgia Technical College and Middle Georgia State University, also offer courses to earn that license.

Myers says there are also online options like Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

It requires more experience and training to land this job at Robins, but Myers says it's worth the extra work.

"When it all comes together, and you see the mission this aircraft provides worldwide, it's very rewarding," he said.

Pay for the job will depend on an applicant's qualifications, but is expected to range from $18.94 to $24.04 per hour.

