Since base leaders announced the “1200 in 12 Months” hiring initiative at Robins, Chief of Human Resources Management Stacy Wood says the applications have been flying in.

With so many people interested in becoming part of “Team Robins,” Wood shared some insight on what makes a candidate stand out.

The first step, he says, is tailoring your resume to the job you are applying for. He says hiring managers prefer to see concise descriptions of your experience in bullet points.

“A two-page resume could be just as good as a 10-page resume. It’s about quality not quantity,” Wood said.

Once you’ve updated your resume, Wood says there are two ways to apply online: through USA Jobs or the Direct Hiring Authority.

Wood recommends submitting an application through both sites. He also notes that if you’ve submitted a resume in the past, the system will automatically purge it after six months.

If you'd rather apply in person, Wood says they are planning to host several more career fairs in Central Georgia and throughout the country. He says to show up with a copy of your resume and be prepared to answer questions from a panel. He says some highly qualified applicants could even be offered a job on the spot.

Wood says the pay for each position varies and is dependent on the applicant's experience and education. He says the pay follows the federal wage grade scale. He says most of the open positions range from a grade 5, which starts at $18.94 per hour, up to a grade 10, which starts at $24.04 per hour.

Wood says Robins is one of the best places to work at in Georgia. He says each person will be a 'productive member of the team.' Not only will you help your country, Wood says Robins' 'excellent' benefits package can help you.

Annual leave, sick leave and flexible schedules are just some of the benefits offered. Wood says they don't see anyone getting laid off soon, because their work load is constantly growing.

For those who do not get an instant job offer, Wood urges applicants to be patient. He says they've worked to streamline the application process, especially online, but it can still take up to a few weeks to review your resume.

