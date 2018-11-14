Industrial Electricians at Robins Air Force Base begin their days packing up their tools before heading out to their assignments.

Electrician Heath Gove says their assignments could lead them to several areas around the base.

"Anything from adding an outlet, to 600 or 700 amp services, we run conduit," Gove said. "Another shop in this building does a lot of repairs on equipment and machinery."

He says even their smallest projects can make a large impact on the base.

"They can't fly these planes if they can't fix them, and they can't fix them if we don't keep their buildings and machinery up and running."

He says that is why it is extremely important to have experienced electricians on the job. Gove says being a licensed electrician is not a requirement to apply for a job on base, but it is preferred.

"If you're going to be something, try to be the best at it," Gove said.

To become a licensed electrician in Georgia, the state requires at least four years of experience, training, or school and an application must be submitted to the Secretary of State's Office.

An applicant's experience will be a determining factor for their starting pay at Robins. Base leaders say that could range anywhere from $18.94 to $24.04 per hour.

