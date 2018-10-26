The gyroscope is a small device on a plane, but it plays a big role.

"It helps the pilot with the rate of turn of the plane.There are different gyroscopes that do different things," says Gene Hamrick.

Hamrick works as an Electronics Mechanic at the gyro shop on Robins Air Force Base.

He says the part provides pilots with measures of stability, but it also gives him some stable work.

"I'm living proof that the government does not discriminate by age. I started a whole new career at 74 years old," he said.

Previously, Hamrick worked as a calibration technician at the base. He says that experience helped him land the job in the gyro shop, though he knew almost nothing about a gyroscope at the time.

He did, however, have a solid foundation in electronics and mechanics.

"To me it's been quite easy to learn how to work on a gyroscope," Hamrick said. "We've gone through a very extensive training program over the last year, a lot of on the job training, a lot of classroom training, a lot of computer-based training."

Robins is looking to fill Electronics Mechanics positions, like Hamrick's, as part of its "1,200 in 12 months" hiring initiative.

RELATED: Robins AFB announces new job initiative

Those positions can be in the gyro shop or working on a number of other parts.

Applicants for any of these positions will need a good foundation in electronic and mechanical work either through previous work experience or technical school.

Chief of Human Resources Management for the Air Logistics Complex Stacy Wood says the pay for many of the open positions falls within the levels 5 through 10 of the Federal Wage Grade scale. Applicants will be offered wages based on their experience and resume.

To learn how to apply online or in person, click here.

To learn how to make your application stand out, click here.

© 2018 WMAZ