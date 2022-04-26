Watch Live: Robins Regional Chamber Candidate Forum

You’ll hear from candidates running for two Houston County Board of Education seats and two commission seats.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You will be able to hear from candidates running for office in Houston County Tuesday as 13WMAZ and the Robins Regional Chamber are hosting a candidate forum.

You’ll hear from candidates running for two Houston County Board of Education seats and two commission seats.

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last two hours. It will be moderated by WMAZ anchor Frank Malloy, and anchor Wanya Reese will join April Bragg to present questions.

The schedule is roughly as follows:

Houston County Board of Education District 2: 5:30-5:50 p.m.

Candidates: Lori Johnson (incumbent), Yolanda Franklin

Houston County Board of Education District 6: 5:50-6:30 p.m.

Candidates: Tim Baggerly, Jarett Davis, Jeremy Fermin, Mark Ivory

Houston County Commission Post 2 (Republican primary): 6:30-7 p.m.

Candidates: Shane Gottwals, Zachary Ivester, Steve Williams

Houston County Commission Post 4: 7-7:30 p.m.

Candidates: Tal Talton, Jackie Rozier