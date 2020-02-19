MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman claims that a Florida bank illegally sent her more than 750 robocalls to try to collect a debt.

Now, she wants a federal judge to order them to pay her at least $2,000 per call -- more than $1.5 million.

Diann Moody filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming that Synchrony violated several federal laws on debt collection.

Her suit says the bank "harassed and abused" her by calling several times a day, calling on back-to-back days, calling after she'd told them to stop and calling at times that she'd told them were inconvenient.

The lawsuit says the calls date back to 2014, but continued into 2019.

Moody doesn't explain how much she owed or why.

In one instance, the suit says, Moody told the bank that she couldn't make a payment until she was paid, which was three days after the due date.

They kept calling, her lawsuit says.

"These calls created a nuisance, used her phone battery, tied up her line, caused her to continually have to explain to strangers that she can't pay the same bill for another three days over and over again, caused humiliation, invaded her privacy, put her in a bad mood and interfered with her life," the suit argues.

The bank allegedly made hundreds of calls using an ATDS -- an automated system that stores phone numbers and calls them at random, using a pre-recorded or computerized voice.

According to the FCC, Congress passed the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in 1991 and updated the rules in 2012.

They say:

• Companies need consumers' written consent before robo-calling them;

• Telemarketers can't use a prior business connection with a consumer to avoid getting consent;

• Companies must provide an "opt-out" option during robocalls so consumers can tell them to stop calling.

Moody's suit argues that Synchrony violated those federal rules and others.

She wants the bank to pay her $2,000 for each illegal call plus additional damages. That could come to more than $1.5 million.

The bank has not responded, and no trial date has been set.

By email, a Synchrony Bank spokespersons said they won't comment on a pending lawsuit.

We also reached out to Moody’s attorney; he has not responded.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Seafood restaurant with rooftop bar and dining area coming to downtown Dublin

Report: Anitra Gunn did not name her boyfriend in vandalism report

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.