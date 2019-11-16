MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a Macon apartment building on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Captain Billy Daniels with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a fire at the Majestic Gardens Apartments.

Daniels says the apartment that caught fire was a two-bedroom unit on the second floor. He says no one lived there. 

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the fire was contained to one apartment unit.

Daniels says there is a unit below it that is not damaged and there are no injuries. 

The fire has been put out. Right now, they do not know what caused it.

Rocky Creek Road Apartment Fire
