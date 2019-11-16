MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a Macon apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

According to Captain Billy Daniels with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a fire at the Majestic Gardens Apartments.

Daniels says the apartment that caught fire was a two-bedroom unit on the second floor. He says no one lived there.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the fire was contained to one apartment unit.

Daniels says there is a unit below it that is not damaged and there are no injuries.

The fire has been put out. Right now, they do not know what caused it.

