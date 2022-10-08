Ron White announces stand-up show in Macon

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Ron White first stepped foot on a comedy club stage in Arlington Texas in September 1986, and now more than 35 years later, White is consistently one of the top grossing stand up comedians in the country. In fact, he was nominated for Pollstar’s Comedy Touring Artist of the Decade. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour). He has been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, “Roadies,” and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.