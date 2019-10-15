MACON, Ga. — Thirty five years ago Tuesday, President Ronald Reagan visited Macon while campaigning for his second term as president.

He held a rally on the steps of Macon City Hall on Poplar Street.

Hundreds gathered to hear the president, as he praised Warner Robins as a sign of a then-strong economy and successful educational system.

Former Macon mayor George Israel remembers how the city got the attention of the Reagan Campaign.

"People were always so hard on him, the national media, but he was one of the most endearing, honest, down-to-earth, at-ease people you could ever be around," Israel said.

The event was emceed by Atlanta Braves legend Phil Niekro. The Gatlin Brothers Band performed and school children filled the crowd to hear what "The Great Communicator" had to say.

At the time, Georgia was a presidential campaign battleground. Contenders for the Democratic nomination came to Central Georgia to woo voters. Former astronaut John Glenn stumped in Milledgeville and civil rights leader Jesse Jackson came to Macon, but both men lost the bid to Walter Mondale.

