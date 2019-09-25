MACON, Ga. — Country legend Ronnie Milsap is headed to Central Georgia in November to put on a benefit concert for United Way of Central Georgia.

According to a news release, the show will be at the Grand Opera House on Mulberry Street on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

The proceeds from the show will go towards two United Way initiatives – Pink Promise United and the MERRIE Christmas Project.

Milsap, who has 40 country #1 hits, has connections to the area because he has family here and he was closed to Merrie Kaplan.

Merrie had a genetic developmental disorder and passed away in August 2019. United Way and Kaplan’s parents created the project as a fundraiser with the goal of providing gifts, holiday decorations and food to families during the Christmas season.

Tickets run from $45-55 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Molly Stevens will be opening for Milsap.

