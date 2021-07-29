Rosa Jackson Center hosting 'Eastside Day Out' supply giveaway on Saturday

The event includes free food, a school supply giveaway, and clothing items

MACON, Georgia — This weekend, a Macon neighborhood recreation center will help get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, the Rosa Jackson will host ‘Eastside Day Out,’ a resource giveaway where students will get paper, clothes, pens, and more.

Coordinator Curtis Clowers says he wants kids to come and see that people are doing good things in Macon.

“My goal is to try to bring that good side of Macon back out. You know, so in conjunction with some family and friends, I just want to do my part to show some positivity and show the kids that there's a little bit more than what they’re seeing right now,” said Clowers.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. There will be food at 1 p.m. and the supply giveaway will start at 3 p.m. Tickets for the giveaway will be given out on-site.

The Rosa Jackson Rec Center is located at 1211 Maynard St.