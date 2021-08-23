'For bragging rights': Rosa Jackson Community Center hosts basketball tournament

Organizers say they hope to show unity in Macon while athletes show off their talents

MACON, Georgia — A Macon community is looking to make a difference by shooting hoops.

This Saturday, the Rosa Jackson Community Center will host a basketball tournament to unify the community.

Folks can come witness some of Central Georgia’s finest athletic talent on the court as they showcase in a single-elimination tournament. All athletes ages 18 and older are eligible to play.

Rosa Jackson Center assistant director Travis Brown says he wants people to see the great basketball and positivity going on in Macon.

“It's a good, competitive, recreational-based program where they can come out and see the talent in the community they may or may not have stepped on the court with and who knows… it might start a friendship,” said Brown.

Those interested in playing can register online here.