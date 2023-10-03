There will be no school for students and staff at Rosa Taylor Elementary today, Tuesday, August 8.

MACON, Ga. — Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon will be closed today, according to the Bibb County School District.

A statement from Bibb County Schools says, "The continued storms overnight caused a power outage at Rosa Taylor Elementary. The estimated restoration time for power is 6 PM today. As a result, there will be no school for students and staff at Rosa Taylor Elementary today, Tuesday, August 8."

It continues, "Staff will receive further instructions soon. We apologize for any inconvenience, but our priority is the safety of our students and staff. Thank you for your understanding."

Overnight storms rolled through Macon around 2:30 a.m. and again around 4 a.m.

Georgia Power reports nearly 2,000 customers without power as of 7:15 a.m.

