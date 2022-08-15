Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon

The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors.

MACON, Ga. — At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning.

People have voiced concerns about overgrown grass and poor upkeep of historic cemeteries, especially Rose Hill.

Macon-Bibb County has a contract with a privately-owned company, Paulk Landscaping, to cut the grass at Rose Hill, and they recently updated their agreement, so the area is groomed and maintained 12 times a year.

Jon Thrower is vice president of the landscaping company. He says after hearing the people's concerns, they wanted to help beautify the cemetery.

"We just wanted to help the city make the cemetery be an 'eye-appeal' instead of an eyesore," Thrower says.

Thrower also said Paulk Landscaping donated 350 bales of pine straw to the cemetery.

The cleanup is scheduled to be finished by 8 p.m. Monday evening.