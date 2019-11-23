MACON, Ga. — Macon Rotary Clubs partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to give up to 1,000 families a turkey on Saturday.

According to a release, members of the Rotary Clubs distributed turkeys and food boxes in Macon at World Changers Church starting at 8 a.m and they finished up around 2 p.m.

The church is located at 630 Wimbish Road.

"We are excited to support the Rotarians Against Hunger initiative here in our local community. Our members want to help fight hunger right here in Middle Georgia," Cile Lind, President of the Rotary Club of Downtown Macon, said in a release.

Through a partnership with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, the Rotary Clubs purchased food with grant funds and club donations, the release says.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank provided the hens and turkeys, and club members purchased other items to complete the meals.

The clubs have sponsored Thanksgiving meal boxes for over 100 families each year since 1995, according to the release.

"This year is definitely a leap forward" Lind said.

