HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County third grader won a $1,000 scholarship for continuing education because of his large cabbage.

According to a news release from Houston County Schools, Matt Arthur Elementary 4th grader Rowan Singleton was Georgia’s winner in the Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Since 2002, Bonnie Plants has sponsored a cabbage program for the 48 contiguous states. Students plant and raise the cabbage at home for 8-10 weeks.

They can then compete by submitting a photo of themselves with their cabbage, and the scholarship is awarded to one student in each state that’s randomly selected by the office of the Commission of Agriculture.

