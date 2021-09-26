Donnie Rowe's close friend, cousin testify on behalf of defense as sentencing presses forward

The prosecution rested its case in the sentencing phase of the trial Sunday after calling 40 witnesses

EATONTON, Ga. — Lawyers in Eatonton continued to debate Sunday whether or not Donnie Rowe should get the death penalty as the trial hit its seventh day.

The prosecution rested its case Sunday morning about bringing forth a total of 40 witnesses, but the defense still has more witnesses to bring to the stand.

Evidence presented Sunday included officer dash-cam footage of the high speed chase in Tennessee after the lookout was issued, along with photos of fired bullet cartridge cases in the vehicle the inmates stole. Officers say Rowe and fellow inmate Ricky Dubose shot at them during the chase.

For the defense, five people have taken the stand so far, including a retired Georgia Department of Corrections employee, two inmates who met Rowe, Rowe’s older cousin Tammy Mansker, and Rowe's close friend.

Mansker testified that Rowe had a troubled childhood. She said kids would bully Rowe and her other cousins at school.

“Being the poor kids, looking dirty sometimes. Not having the right clothes,” said Mansker.

She says she and her cousins suffered sexual, mental and physical abuse from family members. She says she testified with hopes that the jury will take these things into consideration.



"I’m here, one because I believe your childhood does somewhat make you who you are, no matter what the choices that you make, and I think some people are created and not given a chance,” said Mansker.

Court resumes Monday in Putnam County at 9 a.m.