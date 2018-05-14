At Carrie's Bridal in downtown Macon, they're ready to help brides to be say yes to the dress.

Employee Morgan Collins says brides will be focused on one bride all dressed in white this weekend.

"It's going to be on national TV so everybody's gonna be like, 'I wanna be just like her,'" said Collins.

Just like Meghan Markle that is, the soon-to-be princess, who Collins thinks will royally change up tradition.

"Meghan's style isn't really that typical -- she's kind of a rebel, so I think we are going to see something super-low V-neck, " Collins continued, "I think she might do a sleeve, too, and then all silk and satin."

It's a different look than that of Kate Middleton, whose dress took the cake for brides back in 2011 and still reigns as a top trend.

"Ball gown, long sleeve V-neck," Collins described.

"Everybody came in and was like, 'I want the dress, the royal dress, I want something just like that.'"

Not only have royal weddings inspired wedding dress trends, but they've also inspired some new looks for veils.

"In the '80s, you had the blusher that goes over the face -- people aren't wanting that anymore, they're wanting something super simple," Collins said.

The style may be super simple, but it still makes them feel like a princess for their big day.

