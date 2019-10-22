GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to them, Aiden Kennedy was last seen in the Monticello Highway/Round Oak area.

He is around 5’ tall and weighs around 50-60 pounds. He has black hair, pale skin and a mole at the base of the right side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Aiden can call 478-986-3489.

