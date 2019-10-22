GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to them, Aiden Kennedy was last seen in the Monticello Highway/Round Oak area.

He is around 5’ tall and weighs around 50-60 pounds. He has black hair, pale skin and a mole at the base of the right side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Aiden can call 478-986-3489.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Georgia Southern says it has 'received a report' of football player's death

This is what a proposed $1B casino, entertainment complex could look like at Atlanta Motor Speedway

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATEDClick here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.