MACON, Ga. — A 14-year-old runaway from Henry County is back at home after being detained by Bibb deputies.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a p ossible burglary call at a home on High Oak Drive around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, they witnessed three people running away from the home.

The deputies got all three in custody -- two males and a female – and then determined it was not a burglary after speaking more with the 911 caller.

While identifying the teens, the deputies discovered the 14-year-old boy was reported as a runaway from Henry County.

The 14-year-old and another boy, an unidentified 15-year-old, were both turned over to their parents.

The 16-year-old female was wanted on an armed robbery charge from an April 2019 incident.

