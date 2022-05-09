Runners gear up for the 45th annual Macon Labor Day Road Race

Today marks the 45th year of the annual Macon Labor Day Road Race!

MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the 45th year of the annual Macon Labor Day Road Race!

From experienced runners to the newbies, many people took to the streets for fun and fitness.

Runners hit Forsyth road and Vineville early, racing toward Carolyn Crayton Park for the finish line.

"Well this is my 26th year. Last year was my 25th. I got a trophy for 20 years and my goal now is to go to 30 years," says Mary Anne Kelly.

Runners from all over to take part in this race! it's a qualifier for the Atlanta Peach Tree Road Race.

"A number of us have been doing this race for a number of times over the last few years. Some of us longer than we can remember but its always good to come down on Labor Day to be able to race and run with these great people," says Charles Potts with the Atlanta Track Club.

All eyes led to the finish line at Carolyn Crayton Park!

Milledgeville's own John Green placed first in the 10k. He says he was running about 100 miles a week leading up to the race, and is actually training for a marathon right now.

"Sometimes its really hard to get up on those mornings and do a 15 mile run but it feels good to have it show up," says John Green.

After finally getting through to the finish line runners could look back and say they did it.

Last year they had about 1,100 runners. Bonnie Hopkins, Vice President of Macon Tracks Running Club, says they expected about 1,350.