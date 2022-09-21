Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base closed for repairs beginning in October

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base is closed beginning in October because of a previous water utility break and the degradation of the pavement.
According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, The Russell Parkway Gate will be closed starting on Oct. 8 through Nov. 7 for asphalt and concrete repairs.
The help with congestion, Robins Air Force Base will open the MLK Jr. Gate and the gate behind the Museum of Aviation.
- MLK Jr. Gate will be open to inbound and outbound traffic Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- The back gate to the Museum of Aviation will be open to outbound traffic only Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Watson Boulevard Gate will continue 24/7 gate operations
- Green Street Gate will be open 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. seven days a week
They say while the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance will be postponed.
