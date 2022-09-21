Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base closed for repairs beginning in October

The help with congestion, Robins Air Force Base will open the MLK Jr. Gate and the gate behind the Museum of Aviation.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base is closed beginning in October because of a previous water utility break and the degradation of the pavement.

According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, The Russell Parkway Gate will be closed starting on Oct. 8 through Nov. 7 for asphalt and concrete repairs.

The help with congestion, Robins Air Force Base will open the MLK Jr. Gate and the gate behind the Museum of Aviation.

MLK Jr. Gate will be open to inbound and outbound traffic Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The back gate to the Museum of Aviation will be open to outbound traffic only Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Watson Boulevard Gate will continue 24/7 gate operations

Green Street Gate will be open 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. seven days a week

They say while the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance will be postponed.