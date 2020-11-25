With site work already completed, a state certification says the Robins International Industrial Park is ready for development

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's no secret Warner Robins just keeps on growing, but now the Russell Parkway extension off I-75 is becoming even more attractive to businesses.

Amy Harmon moved into her Alfa Insurance office on Russell Parkway three years ago.

"For three years we've gotten the 'Oh, you're all the way out there.' Yes, I'm all the way out there on Russell near the interstate," but she says now, she's not hearing that as much.

"As stuff has moved this direction, it's not quite 'all the way out there' anymore, so we're very excited to see some new growth and some new businesses," says Harmon.

The Russell Parkway extension is now home to Buc-ee's, the Pure Flavor Distribution Center and the future Warner Robins Visitor and Information Center.

And that is just the beginning.

The Peach County and Warner Robins Joint Development Authority has been working on 600 acres at the Robins Industrial Industrial Park property.

It's right off I-75, close to Robins Air Force Base and it's ready for development.

At least that's what a new state certification says about the property.

BJ Walker, the Executive Director of the Joint Development Authority, says their 'Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development' certification means all the site work is done, which means less work for businesses.

"Typically, companies are working under tight time constraints and they don't have time to go through there and make sure everybody has done what they said they're going to do, so it provides that extra layer of certainty," says Walker.

Walker says 10 years down the road, he envisions a place where Warner Robins, Byron and Fort Valley all come together along I-75.

"I hope that we can do a good job early on in master planning," he says. "It's not just about building growth, it's about sustainable growth that can last the test of time and that we can always be proud of."

Walker says they're working on making Central Georgia a new 'destination' for industry outside of Atlanta and Savannah.